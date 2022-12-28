From Gangulys of Bengal to Khans of Mumbai: Check Out the Brothers representing in the Ranji Trophy

Ganguly Brothers of Bengal

Sourav Ganguly and Snehasish Ganguly both played for Bengal together. Sourav, who is the younger of two, once got to the Bengal team in place of his elder brother as well. Both siblings scored tons of runs for Bengal and Sourav Ganguly went on to represent India and became one of the greatest captains of the Indian team.

Snehasish now serves as the Chairman of CAB while Sourav Ganguly completed his stint as the president of BCCI recently.

2. Pathan Brothers of Baroda

Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan both have been stalwarts for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy. Irfan and Yusuf also played together for India. Their first match together for India was in the final of the 2007 T20I World Cup against Pakistan.

Yusuf, throughout the years, has played many destructive innings for Baroda in the Ranji trophies. The brothers have represented many IPL teams down the years but they never played together in the IPL.

3. Kaif Brothers of Uttar Pradesh

Mohammed Kaif and Mohammed Saif have represented Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

Kaif has represented India in multiple formats and now is the coach of Delhi Capitals in IPL. Saif now plays for Railways after switching allegiance. Saif has scored 1947 runs in Ranji Trophy with an average of 45.

4. Pandya Brothers of Baroda

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya started their cricketing journey together for Baroda. The Pandya brothers made their Ranji debut in 2013 and has done decently well when playing for their domestic side. Krunal and Hardik both were part of the Mumbai Indians side till 2022 and won five titles together.

From 2022, Hardik Pandya has moved on to Gujarat Titans and Krunal now plays for another IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

5. Baba Brothers of Tamil Nadu

Baba Indrajith and Baba Aparajith are twin brothers and they have represented Tamil Nadu together for almost a decade now.

Aparajith made his Ranji Debut in 2011 and has so far scored 4392 runs for TN with an average of 39. Indrajith made his debut in 2013 and has amassed 4090 with a healthy 52 average.

6. Khan Brothers of Mumbai

Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan are the latest list of brothers to play together in the Ranji Trophy.

Sarfaraz is a familiar name because of his prior IPL outings, but his eight-year junior brother Musheer has finally made his debut in the ongoing Ranji match against Saurashtra. The Khan siblings are regarded as top prospects in Mumbai circuit and are tipped to be regulars in the domestic arena in coming years.

Sarfaraz scored a decent 75 while Musheer managed 12 runs on his debut Ranji inning.