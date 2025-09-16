India set to get new Sponsors after Asia Cup 2025? How much will BCCI earn every match?

Cricket From Manchester United to Team India: Apollo Tyres’ Global Sports Journey By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 17:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Apollo Tyres has emerged victorious in a high-stakes bidding war to become the new jersey sponsor of the Indian cricket team, securing the rights with an impressive ₹579 crore deal.

The three-year agreement will cover 121 bilateral matches and 21 ICC fixtures, with the first appearance of Apollo's logo set for the upcoming India A vs Australia series in Kanpur, followed by India's home Test series against the West Indies starting October 2.

The Gurgaon-headquartered tyre giant outbid tough competitors Canva and JK Cements, who had tabled offers of ₹544 crore and ₹477 crore, respectively. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Apollo's deal works out to an average of ₹4.77 crore per match, with slightly higher rates for ICC tournaments compared to bilateral games. The BCCI had initially set a base price of ₹3.5 crore per bilateral game and ₹1.5 crore per ICC match.

This development comes after the government banned real-money gaming companies from sponsoring cricket events, leading to the abrupt cancellation of Dream11's contract worth ₹358 crore. With no sponsor available at the start of the Asia Cup, India went into the tournament without a jersey partner, making Apollo Tyres' entry a timely boost for both the board and the team.

The agreement spans two and a half years concluding in March 2028. Under the terms of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats as per a media release by the BCCI.

While Apollo Tyres is now making headlines for its first-ever cricket partnership, this is far from its first foray into the world of sports sponsorships. Over the years, the brand has built a strong global portfolio:

Manchester United (EPL): Long-time Global Tyre Partner, featuring in worldwide campaigns and Old Trafford branding.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga): Official tyre sponsor in Germany.

Crystal Palace (EPL): Former official partner in the Premier League as of 2017.

Chennaiyin FC (ISL): Principal sponsor, with prominent jersey branding and grassroots football initiatives as of 2023.

Diósgyőri VTK (Hungary): Sponsor across multiple sports, including football and handball as of 2025.

Apollo's latest deal with the BCCI is not just its most lucrative but also its most visible, cementing the company's status as a global sports marketing powerhouse with deep ties to football, cycling, and now, India's most celebrated sport - cricket.