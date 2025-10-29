"Can't Peak Every Time": Nikhat Zareen on Burnout, Boxing Pressure, and Building Mental Strength Ahead of World Boxing Cup Finals

Cricket Gautam Gambhir and Wife Natasha Celebrate 14 Years of Marriage; Indian Head Coach Shares Heartfelt Post from Canberra By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 0:36 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 28: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his wife Natasha Gambhir are celebrating 14 years of marriage on Tuesday (October 28). Although separated by continents - with Gambhir currently in Canberra for India's ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia and Natasha in Delhi - the couple marked the special occasion with warmth and emotion.

Taking to his Instagram story, Gambhir wrote, "The journey, the bond, the quiet strength, all of it!! Beautifully ours!! #14yearsandcounting."

The post, simple yet heartfelt, reflects the understated nature of the former India opener - a cricketer known for his intensity on the field and quiet composure off it.

From Fierce Opener to India's Head Coach

Since his international debut in 2003, Gautam Gambhir has been one of India's most consistent and courageous performers across formats. Partnering Virender Sehwag at the top of the order, he helped redefine India's approach to Test and limited-overs cricket in the late 2000s.

In 242 international appearances, Gambhir amassed 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, including 20 centuries and 63 fifties - becoming one of just 14 Indian batters to cross the 10,000-run milestone in international cricket.

The Golden Years: 2008-2011

Between 2008 and 2009, Gambhir enjoyed one of the finest stretches ever by an Indian Test batter - scoring 1,861 runs in 13 Tests at an astonishing average of 77.54, with seven centuries and seven fifties. His match-saving 137 off 436 balls against New Zealand at Napier remains a hallmark of his grit and temperament.

This run earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year (2009) award and the No. 1 ranking in the ICC Test batting charts.

In limited-overs cricket, Gambhir's performances were equally significant. During the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, he was India's second-highest run-getter and sixth overall with 393 runs in nine innings. His 97 in the final against Sri Lanka remains one of the most crucial innings in Indian cricket history, guiding India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

Life Beyond the Field

Since retiring from international cricket in 2016, Gambhir has seamlessly transitioned into public life - serving as a Member of Parliament, a cricket analyst, and now, India's head coach, a role he took over earlier this year. Known for his disciplined approach and no-nonsense attitude, Gambhir continues to inspire a new generation of Indian cricketers.

As he celebrates 14 years of marriage, Gambhir's personal post reminds fans that beneath his steely exterior lies a deeply grounded family man.