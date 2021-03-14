Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh expecting second child

Mumbai, March 14: Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child.
The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: "soon to be big sister."
"Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture. The actor, best known for featuring in "The Train" co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.
In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film "Dikkiloona". He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy "Friendship".
