Gill wants to cement his India berth through IPL

The dashing opener has so far played just two One-day Internationals for the country when India toured New Zealand last year.

But having seen the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya break into the national set up after a string of consistent performances in the IPL, Gill believes his time too will come if he continues the way he has been doing for KKR.

"Obviously, if you are doing well for your franchise in IPL, you kind of expect to have the call for the Indian team and once you get an opportunity there you try to cement your place as quick as possible," Gill was quoted as saying in an interview the Dubai-based daily Khaleej Times.

KKR took Gill on board in 2018 after his eye-catching performance in the Under-19 World Cup held in New Zealand which India went on to win under Prithvi Shah's leadership.

In five matches this season, Gill has done well so far and made a match-winning unbeaten 70 off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a game in which he revelled in the company of England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan.

Gill and Morgan were invloved in an unbeaten 92-run match-winning stand for the fourth wicket after KKR were reduced to 53 for three while chasing a modest target of 143 in Match 8 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi .

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill wants to learn more from Eoin Morgan

Gill, who has been touted as future captain of the Kolkata-based franchse, spoke in awe of Morgan while recalling that match-winning innings.

"We were just talking constantly and trying to anticipate what the bowlers might bowl at us, like what are the kind of deliveries, they would try to bowl at us. So it was a good experience batting with him. Hopefully, we will do that lot more," said Gill.

KKR, who are fourth in IPL 2020 table, take on Kings XI Punjab in their next match on Saturday (October 10) at Abu Dhabi.