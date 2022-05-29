GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Hardik Pandya makes a big statement as captain, bowler



Hardik, captaining Gujarat Titans, bowled 4 frugal overs that went a long way in limiting Rajasthan Royals to 130 for 9 during the IPL 2022 final in the Narendra Modi stadium.

Hardik’s spell was not just notable for its exemplary run rate of 4.25 but, the GT captain also plucked three crucial RR wickets — skipper Sanju Samson, Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler and the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer, who give the ball thwack in the backend of the innings.

In fact, all those 3 batsmen made a start as Sanju (14), Buttler (39) and Hetmyer (11) were looking to launch themselves as RR tried to break free.

But Hardik came back at each of those occasions and dented any such hopes the GT entertained.

Another feature of Hardik’s bowling was his use of short-pitched balls. He peppered Hetmyer with short-pitched balls, and one whizzed past his head at 143 kmph.

But Hardik had more cards up his sleeve as he bowled a slower off-cutter into the pitch and Hetmyer could not control his on-side shot and scooped the ball back to Hardik who easily gobbled up the offering.

Former India captain and coach and Ravi Shastri too was impressed by Hardik’s bowling and termed it “top class” and said the GT leader mixed “those short balls and cutters to perfection as per the nature of the pitch.”

However, it was not just Hardik the bowler made an impression but Hardik the captain too made a fine appearance on the night.

Hardik showed immense tactical acumen to bring back GT’s best bowler Rashid Khan against RR’s best batsman Jos Butter, in fact the best batsman of the tournament.

Buttler played out Rashid cautiously but Devdutt Padikkal at the other end could not resist the temptation for a square cut and slashed the ball straight to Mohammed Shami at point. So, Hardik’s plan to get another wicket out of Rashid came to fruition.

This bright outing of Hardik will augur well for India irrespective of the fate of the IPL 2022 final.