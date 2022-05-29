GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

The Gujarat Titans (GT) led by Hardik Pandya will attempt to win the title in their maiden IPL season itself, while the RR shepherded by Sanju Samson will be eager to land a second title after winning it in the 2008.

So, we are giving you the details of the GT vs RR match such as toss update, playing 11 update, pre-match comments, pitch report etc.

Toss: Rajasthan Royals opted to bat

Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals : Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk / c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Players’ Comments

Sanju Samson, RR Captain: “We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that's why we'll bat first, it's a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We're all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting. Same team for us.”

Hardik Pandya, GT captain: “We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so may people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. It does help (qualifying early and having a break), calms your nerves down, we have focussed as a group, be as normal as possible and play our 'A' game. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it. We have one change - Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph.”

Pitch report

Simon Doull to Star Sports: “The bounce is a bit higher here, sticking onto the surface a little bit. Bowlers who can hit the deck hard, bowl that back of a length can cause trouble to the batters, the dimensions are pretty much the same, although one side is slightly shorter. Teams that have batted first have won the final 9 times, win the toss, bat first and put up something around 180-190.”