Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: Match List, Dates, Timings, Venues

With the addition of two new teams, the organizers split the 10 teams into two groups of five teams. Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group, while they will play only once against the remaining four teams in the second group.

The Titans will be part of Group B that also features four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), three-time runners up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

So, the Hardik Pandya-led team will play twice against CSK on April 17 and May 15, SRH on April 11 and April 27, RCB on April 30 and May 19.

Group A will feature record five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and new comers Lucknow Super Giants.

As Titans are in the same row as LSG, the new comers will clash twice including their season openers on March 28 and on May 10. Titans will face the remaining four teams of Group B once during the season.

IPL 2022 will be staged across four international standard venues in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne - CCI) and Pune (MCA Stadium).

Of the 14 matches, Titans will play 4 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, while they will play 3 matches at the MCA Stadium and Brabourne - CCI. They will also play three of their matches at 3:30 PM IST and 11 other matches at 7:30 PM IST.

Here is a look at Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table with Dates, Venues and Timings in IST:

DATE DAY FIXTURE VENUE TIME (IST) March 28 Monday Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM April 2 Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM April 8 Friday Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Brabourne – CCI 7:30 PM April 11 Monday Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM April 14 Thursday Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM April 17 Sunday Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM April 23 Saturday Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM April 27 Wednesday Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM April 30 Saturday Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brabourne – CCI 3:30 PM May 3 Tuesday Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM May 6 Friday Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Brabourne – CCI 7:30 PM May 10 Tuesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM May 15 Sunday Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM May 19 Thursday Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM

GT Squad for IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller (overseas), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade (overseas), Wriddhiman Saha All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes (overseas), B Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph (overseas), Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan (overseas), Noor Ahmed (overseas), R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav.