Gujarat Titans Team 2022 Players List: Full List of GT Players With Price in IPL 2022

Taking part in their maiden IPL auction, the Gujarat side ended day 1 of the mega auction with a total of ten players in their ranks. Ahead of the auction, Gujarat had signed three players, including, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

On Saturday, the Titans bolstered their squad with the addition of Mohammed Shami. Along with Shami, the Titans also picked up Lockie Ferguson making their bowling unit a strong one. The addition of Jason Roy and Shubman Gill will bring depth to their batting. Furthermore, they spent big on Tewatia.

But the new side don't have any wicketkeeping options and that will be their key area of focus when the auction resumes in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Players GT bought on Saturday: Mohammed Shami (Rs. 6.25 crores), Jason Roy (Rs. 2 crores), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 10 crores), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs. 2.6 crores), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 9 crores), Noor Ahmed (Rs. 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs. 3 crores)

Ahead of the auction, the Gujarat Titans had signed Hardik Pandya (Rs. 15 crores), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crores) and Shubman Gill (Rs. 7 crores)

Purse Remaining: Rs 18.85 crores

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.

The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.