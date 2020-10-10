Haider Ali does not want to compared with Rohit Sharma

While Haider admires Rohit and wants to play like him, he admits comparisons with the Mumbai Indians skipper makes him feel uncomfortable.

Haider, who made his Twenty20 debut for Pakistan recently on the England tour and scored a blazing half century, said Rohit is a very accomplished player and there was no comparison with him.

In the past, when he was compared with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Haider had said that he would prefer to be the next Babar Azam.

Visitors salvage draw after Hafeez and Haider half-centuries

Pakistan youngster Haider Ali says don't call him next Virat Kohli but next Babar Azam

"He is a top batsman and I feel uncomfortable when anyone compares us. There is no comparison. He has already achieved so much," said Haider about Rohit, who is currently in the UAE leadng Mumbai Indians' title defence in IPL 2020.

The youngster said he had learnt a lot just by watching videos of other great batsmen and conceded he loved watching Rohit's innings and taking tips from them.

The 20-year-old said that he would love to be part of Pakistan's team in all three formats and not just be confined to one format.

"I can perform in all three formats as I enjoy playing in them. I had a good first class season and our coach, Muhammad Wasim had given me good guidance at the Northerns side," he said.

Haider, said playing domestic cricket was important for any young player and if a head coach gives confidence to his player at this level it makes a big difference to the development of that player.

"I have always felt that if your coach gives you confidence it makes a big difference to the confidence of a player and he performs to his full potential," added Haider.

A former Under-19 star, Haider made his T20 debut in the last of the three-match series and signalled his arrival on the international stage with a match-winning unbeaten 54 from 33 balls.

(With PTI inputs)