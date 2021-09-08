Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now: Ashwin after being included in T20WC squad

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Ashwin makes a stunning return after 4 years; Chahal, Kuldeep era ends

Ashwin is set to be part of India's white-ball side for the first time since 2017, and the veteran off-spinner expressed his gratitude after making it to India's squad. Taking to social media, the Tamil Nadu cricketer wrote, "Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now."

Ashwin shared a picture with the quote, "Every tunnel has light at the end of it but only those in the tunnel who believe in the light will live to see it." The 34-year-old wrote, "I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life."

Ashwin is currently in the UK with the Indian team, but has not played in the first four Tests of the five-match Test series against England and that gave way to rumours that there was a rift in the Indian team. But the selection on Wednesday put to bed those rumours as the veteran cricketer made a stellar comeback to the white ball team.

The last time the Tamil Nadu cricketer was a part of the limited overs squad was during a tour of the West Indies. The 34-year-old has 52 wickets from 46 T20 internationals in his career. Ashwin had fallen down the pecking order due to the rise of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Though Kuldeep and Chahal did not make it to the World Cup squad, Ashwin's comeback for a surprise for one and all.