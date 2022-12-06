Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: The talented batsman's career in numbers and what to expect from him

One of the most stylish batters of modern Indian cricket, whose on and off-the-field demeanour has a certain sashay, Shreyas Iyer turns 28 today. The right-handed batter has made strides forward in the last few years and is part of the Indian team across all formats quite regularly.
Shreyas Iyer Career at a glance:
Shreyas Iyer plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket. He has represented Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.
Tests: He scored a debut ton in tests against New Zealand in Kanpur last year. Iyer has scored 422 runs in 5 tests with an average of 46.89. He has 1 hundred and 3 fifties.
ODI: Shreyas Iyer has been one of the top performers for India in ODI cricket since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017. He wasn't a regular initially, but has cemented a place in the Indian squad in the last year or so. Iyer has 1452 runs in 37 matches for the men in Blue, with an average of 48.4. He has 2 hundred and 13 fifties to his name.
Stats and Facts:
Shreyas Iyer, A future captain:
Shreyas Iyer is one of the names who can go on to captain India in the future. The Mumbai batter has a certain swagger about himself, which reflects in his batting and captaincy in the domestic circuit. Iyer is composed in the field, knows to assess situations and acts accordingly.
Former India player Maninder Singh recently said the 28-year-old is a 'good thinker' of the game and said he can be a future captain of India.
It is still a long way to go. Shreyas, for now, should concentrate more on his batting and he recently said how he wants to carry forward his career. His first aim will be to be an indispensable part of the Indian jigsaw. Given the talent he has, Iyer can reach the zenith of cricketing standards and other things will fall for themselves with that.
