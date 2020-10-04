Harbhajan Singh agrees to Irfan Pathan's cryptic tweet; Is it a swipe at MS Dhoni?

After MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings suffered their third successive defeat in the IPL 2020 on Friday (October 2), the three-time champions faced a lot of flak especially their skipper, who is known for his incredible finishing ability which seems to have faded off late.

Dhoni and co lost to David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad after failing to chase down a target of 165. CSK were ever so close to achieving the target, but Dhoni, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest finishers in white-ball-cricket failed to rescue his side who fell short by seven runs.

MS Dhoni accepts blame after Chennai Super Kings crash to third straight defeat in IPL 2020

After the match, former India all-rounder and full-time pundit Irfan Pathan shared a cryptic post on Twitter, highlighting how the age of veteran cricketers often becomes a major talking point.

Pathan took to twiiter and posted: "Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped..." This sparked a debate on social media.

And to add to Pathan's tweet, veteran cricketer and CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh also reacted to his former teammate's tweet with the post: "10000000 percent agree with you. @IrfanPathan."

While Harbhjan, who was part of CSK, opted to pull out of this year's IPL due to personal reason, Pathan, who has backed Dhoni most of the time, has also been vocal against some of Dhoni's decisions.

Earlier, the Baroda all-rounder had also questioned a strange incident during the bilateral series against Sri Lanka in 2008, where he was dropped from the team despite winning a game for India.

Whether the tweet was directed for Dhoni is still unclear, but it sure has sparked a fresh deabte on social media thanks to CSK's performance so far in the IPL 2020. However, the three-time champions will look to bounce back when they face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (October 4) in Dubai.