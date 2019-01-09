Hardik Pandya apologises for his remarks on Karan Johar show

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got carried away with the nature of the show. In no way I mean to disrespect or hurt anybody's sentiment. Respect," Pandya wrote in his account.

Pandya and KL Rahul appeared in Karan Johar's show a few days back where they dwelled upon several on-field and off-field aspects including their love life. But Pandya's comments were not taken lightly.

Here are some of the remarks Pandya made during the show. "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move."

"When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, "Main karke aya hai aaj." "At a party my parents asked me acha tera wala (women) kaun sa hai so I said yeh, yeh, yeh (pointing out women) and they were like waah proud of u beta."

Karan Johar asked how would they decide if more than one team member hit upon the same woman and Pandya answered: "Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hai, talent pe hota hai. Jiso mila woh leke jao. (It all depends on talent, whoever gets can take (the woman).

For a question on the most embarrassing moment in the dressing room, Pandya said: "I like to spank, bando ko dhappad karke dene ka, unko lagta hoga mere liye normal hai."