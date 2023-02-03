Hardik Pandya surpasses Rohit Sharma and other Captains in Unique Achievement for India

They started off with comprehensive wins over Sri Lanka, and have continued that with New Zealand.

A mammoth victory in Ahmedabad ensure India's continued domination at home, as they secured their 23rd series victory at home in 25 previous assignments.

India have made a change in their T20 captaincy recently. Although not official, Hardik Pandy has taken over the duties since the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder leading India in New Zealand, and now a couple of series at home as well.

Pandya, although relatively nascent to captaincy, has already created a unique record in his early days as India's captain.

Pandya, so far has captained India in 11 T20Is, and has won 8 out of those matches. And out of those 8 wins, three victories have come with a margin of 80 or more runs. Thus the Gujarat Titans skipper has become the first Indian captain to achieve three T20I victories with a margin of 80+ runs.

None of the India captains could register 3 victories by 80+ runs during their tenure. Rohit Sharma had two victories with that margin, while Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant won once with a margin of 80 runs or more.

Hardik Pandya's Three 80+ Run Victories:

Serial Date Opponent Win Margin 1. Aug 7, 2022 West Indies 88 Runs 2. Jan 7, 2023 Sri Lanka 91 Runs 3. Feb 1, 2023 New Zealand 168 Runs

India will be taking on Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the four-match Test series starts on February 9 in Nagpur. Hardik Pandya is tipped to take over the T20 reigns in future as Rohit Sharma has indicated the upcoming T20 World Cup next year may well be his last. Even if Rohit plays in the tournament, there is a huge possibility Hardik will be appointed as a full-time T20 captain before that.

The 29-year-old captained Gujarat Titans in IPL last year and flourished with his new role as the Titans lifted the IPL in their debut season.