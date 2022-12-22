Hardik Pandya to be the next India captain? BCCI set to take the decision soon

According to reports, India captain Rohit Sharma may well be replaced by Hardik Pandya, as the all-rounder is touted to take over the reins to lead the Indian side in multiple formats of the game.

In an interview, a top BCCI source told that the governing body of cricket in India is thinking of handing over the captaincy to Hardik Pandya in the ODI and T20I formats.

"BCCI has this plan and have discussed with him (Hardik). Meanwhile, the all-rounder has asked for some days to respond. Let's see what he thinks of it. No decision has been taken regards with this but yes we are in thought process to give him captaincy of white-ball cricket. Let's see how things goes further," he said.

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Experience:

Hardik Pandya got his first captaincy assignment in the Ireland series earlier this year where India won the series 2-0. He has further bolstered his record with another T20I series win against New Zealand in November. Pandya also captained the Gujarat Titans to an IPL victory in 2022, in his debut season as a captain in the cash-rich league.

Rohit Sharma, who currently is out injured with a thumb problem, is poised to leave the limited-overs captaincy in an attempt to give opportunities to Pandya. The dynamic all-rounder can be the new poster boy of Indian cricket if the plan is executed in near future.

Hardik Pandya as India Captain - Is it a good decision?

One of the major reasons why Pandya is being seen as a potential future captain of the Indian team is his leadership skills. Despite his young age, Pandya has already shown that he has the ability to lead a team and make key decisions under pressure. He has captained the India A and India Blue teams in domestic cricket, and has also led the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In addition to his leadership skills, Pandya has also shown that he has the mental toughness by thriving under adverse conditions. The dynamic all-rounder is a vocal character who knows to get the best out of his players, as what we have already seen in the previous IPL edition. Pandya's dynamism, flamboyance and decision-making ability has all the ingredients to make him a future leader for India.