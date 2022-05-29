Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL: All You Need To Know About Gujarat Titans Skipper

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done very well in his first stint as a captain, guiding new franchise Gujarat Titans to a top-place finish in the IPL 2022 points table and then the final via a victory in Qualifier 1.
The all-rounder from Baroda, who made his breakthrough into the Indian national team setup after his brilliance with his first franchise Mumbai Indians, has been a player transformed since taking over the reigns as captain, showcased by his calm batting approach.
Although he has not bowled much, the all-rounder is slowly rolling his arm over after missing out on few matches due to injuries in earlier seasons. Pandya also missed a match in 2022 season with Rashid Khan filled in with a match-winning performance.
In his 14 matches as skipper, Pandya has led the team to victory on 10 occasions. And with the bat he has contributed over 400 runs including 4 fifties, while he has also taken 5 wickets in his limited bowling attempts.
Following his performance in IPL 2022, Pandya has also got back in the reckoning for Team India. The 28-year-old has returned to India squad for home T20I series against South Africa and will hope to push for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
Now, here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:
Matches: 14
Won: 10
Lost: 4
Captaincy Winning Percentage: 71.43%
Runs: 453 in 14 innings
Highest Score: 87* off 52 balls vs Rajasthan Royals in 2022
Strike Rate: 132.84
Fifties: 4
Sixes: 11
Fours: 46
Wickets: 5 in 9 innings
Economy Rate: 7.73
Catches: 3
Matches: 106
IPL Titles Won as Player: 4 in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians
Runs Scored: 1929 runs in 99 innings
Highest Score: 91 off 34 balls for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019
Strike Rate: 148.38
Fifties: 8
Sixes: 109
Fours: 143
Wickets: 47
Economy Rate: 8.86
Best Bowling Figures: 3/20 for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in 2019
Catches: 56
|Against Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Winning %
|CSK
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|SRH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|RCB
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|KKR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|RR
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|100
|PBKS
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|LSG
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|100
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.