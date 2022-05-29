Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL: All You Need To Know About Gujarat Titans Skipper

The all-rounder from Baroda, who made his breakthrough into the Indian national team setup after his brilliance with his first franchise Mumbai Indians, has been a player transformed since taking over the reigns as captain, showcased by his calm batting approach.

Although he has not bowled much, the all-rounder is slowly rolling his arm over after missing out on few matches due to injuries in earlier seasons. Pandya also missed a match in 2022 season with Rashid Khan filled in with a match-winning performance.

In his 14 matches as skipper, Pandya has led the team to victory on 10 occasions. And with the bat he has contributed over 400 runs including 4 fifties, while he has also taken 5 wickets in his limited bowling attempts.

Following his performance in IPL 2022, Pandya has also got back in the reckoning for Team India. The 28-year-old has returned to India squad for home T20I series against South Africa and will hope to push for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Now, here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record

Matches: 14

Won: 10

Lost: 4

Captaincy Winning Percentage: 71.43%

Runs: 453 in 14 innings

Highest Score: 87* off 52 balls vs Rajasthan Royals in 2022

Strike Rate: 132.84

Fifties: 4

Sixes: 11

Fours: 46

Wickets: 5 in 9 innings

Economy Rate: 7.73

Catches: 3

Hardik Pandya overall stats in IPL

Matches: 106

IPL Titles Won as Player: 4 in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians

Runs Scored: 1929 runs in 99 innings

Highest Score: 91 off 34 balls for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019

Strike Rate: 148.38

Fifties: 8

Sixes: 109

Fours: 143

Wickets: 47

Economy Rate: 8.86

Best Bowling Figures: 3/20 for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in 2019

Catches: 56

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record vs other IPL teams

Against Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning % CSK 1 1 0 0 0 100 MI 1 0 1 0 0 0 SRH 2 1 1 0 0 50 RCB 2 1 1 0 0 50 KKR 1 1 0 0 0 100 RR 2 2 0 0 0 100 DC 1 1 0 0 0 100 PBKS 2 1 1 0 0 50 LSG 2 2 0 0 0 100