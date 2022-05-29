Cricket
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL: All You Need To Know About Gujarat Titans Skipper

Hardik Pandya has guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL final in his first stint as captain
Hardik Pandya has guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL final in his first stint as captain

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has done very well in his first stint as a captain, guiding new franchise Gujarat Titans to a top-place finish in the IPL 2022 points table and then the final via a victory in Qualifier 1.

The all-rounder from Baroda, who made his breakthrough into the Indian national team setup after his brilliance with his first franchise Mumbai Indians, has been a player transformed since taking over the reigns as captain, showcased by his calm batting approach.

Although he has not bowled much, the all-rounder is slowly rolling his arm over after missing out on few matches due to injuries in earlier seasons. Pandya also missed a match in 2022 season with Rashid Khan filled in with a match-winning performance.

In his 14 matches as skipper, Pandya has led the team to victory on 10 occasions. And with the bat he has contributed over 400 runs including 4 fifties, while he has also taken 5 wickets in his limited bowling attempts.

Following his performance in IPL 2022, Pandya has also got back in the reckoning for Team India. The 28-year-old has returned to India squad for home T20I series against South Africa and will hope to push for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

Now, here is a look at Hardik Pandya captaincy record and stats in IPL so far:

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record

Matches: 14

Won: 10

Lost: 4

Captaincy Winning Percentage: 71.43%

Runs: 453 in 14 innings

Highest Score: 87* off 52 balls vs Rajasthan Royals in 2022

Strike Rate: 132.84

Fifties: 4

Sixes: 11

Fours: 46

Wickets: 5 in 9 innings

Economy Rate: 7.73

Catches: 3

Hardik Pandya overall stats in IPL

Matches: 106

IPL Titles Won as Player: 4 in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with Mumbai Indians

Runs Scored: 1929 runs in 99 innings

Highest Score: 91 off 34 balls for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019

Strike Rate: 148.38

Fifties: 8

Sixes: 109

Fours: 143

Wickets: 47

Economy Rate: 8.86

Best Bowling Figures: 3/20 for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in 2019

Catches: 56

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record vs other IPL teams

Against Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Winning %
CSK 1 1 0 0 0 100
MI 1 0 1 0 0 0
SRH 2 1 1 0 0 50
RCB 2 1 1 0 0 50
KKR 1 1 0 0 0 100
RR 2 2 0 0 0 100
DC 1 1 0 0 0 100
PBKS 2 1 1 0 0 50
LSG 2 2 0 0 0 100
Comments

