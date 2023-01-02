Hardik Pandya reveals his new year's resolution ahead of the Sri Lanka series

The swashbuckling leader of the Indian team is tipped to be the new permanent leader in the T20I format and he will be hoping to start off the new year with a series win over the Lankans.

And ahead of the first match on Tuesday, the all-rounder was asked about his 2023 resolutions, and he says winning the World Cup will be the biggest one.

"The biggest is to win the World Cup," Hardik said when he was asked about new year's resolution.

India are hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and Pandya has already set his sights to get his hands on the trophy. The men in Blue last won it in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

"I don't think any bigger resolution can be there. Really want to win the World Cup and for which we will try everything possible in our capacity to go out there and give everything. I think things are looking bright and let's hope it is," he added.

Hardik had a decent 2022 where he led the Gujarat Titans to a maiden IPL victory in their debut season. Personally, Hardik made lot of strides forward in the India colours as he emerged to be India's next captain in the T20Is.

But India failed to win the T20 World Cup in Australia as they had an unceremonious exit in the semi-finals. And Pandya says he would like to get hands to an ICC trophy in India colours.

"Obviously, would have liked [to win] the [2022 T20] World Cup also but that is part and parcel, we tried but it did not happen. Going forward, what do I want to achieve? There is a lot to achieve. I have not achieved anything.

"So I am looking forward to the future. There are World Cups coming. There are going to be multiple World Cups in multiple years so the goal will always be to win a World Cup and I think, from now onwards, the goal will be to win the World Cup," he concluded.