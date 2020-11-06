Cricket
Hardik Pandya says Mumbai Indians never thought of getting to 200

Hardik Pandya says Mumbai Indians never thought of getting to 200
Dubai, November 6:

Dubai, November 6: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya said his side was not aiming to touch the 200-run mark in the match against Delhi Capitals but 'luckily' they managed to put up a massive total on the board.

Mumbai Indians secured a spot in the final of the tournament after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday (November 6). "To be honest, we did not aim for the 200 but luckily, we got it," Hardik told teammate Jasprit Bumrah in a video posted by iplt20.com

Sent to bat first, Mumbai Indians put up a total of 200 runs on the board with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan scoring 51 and 55 not out respectively. Hardik played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off just 14 balls.

Chasing the target, Delhi Capitals got off to a very poor start as their first three batsmen -- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane -- went back to the pavilion on a duck. Delhi Capitals only managed to score 143 runs with Marcus Stoinis being the highest run-getter from the team, playing a knock of 65 runs.

When Bumrah asked Hardik about how does it feel to reach another final, the all-rounder said: "I have always backed this team to achieve what we achieve. This is not something new for me. I do not get too overwhelmed with this whole thing because I think we have worked hard enough and that too, number of times to reach where we have reached."

Story first published: Friday, November 6, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
