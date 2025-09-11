Cricket Hardik Pandya Solidifies No. 1 Position In All-Rounder T20I Rankings Amid Asia Cup 2025 By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 7:15 [IST]

India's growing dominance in T20 internationals was underlined once again with the release of the latest ICC rankings on Wednesday. The spotlight was firmly on Hardik Pandya, who maintained his hold as the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the format.

With 252 rating points, Pandya continues to be the benchmark, strengthening his reputation as one of the most complete cricketers in the shortest format.

While Hardik's rise has been steady, India's bowlers also grabbed attention with notable gains. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi climbed into the top six, courtesy of his consistency and ability to fox batters with his variations. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also reached a career-high, breaking into the top 10 for the first time at joint ninth.

Adding to the positive news, Axar Patel moved up to 13th, further reinforcing India's bowling depth. Despite his surge, Bishnoi faces the irony of missing out on India's squad for the ongoing Asia Cup, which means his ranking may take a hit in the coming weeks. Varun Chakravarthy remains India's best-ranked bowler at fourth.

On the batting charts, young opener Abhishek Sharma retained his No. 1 spot with 829 rating points, underlining his consistent form at the top of the order. Tilak Varma's elevation to second place highlighted India's exciting new crop of talent, while Suryakumar Yadav, one of India's most experienced T20 performers, is currently ranked sixth. Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped a place to 11th despite being named among the reserves for the Asia Cup. In contrast, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson registered minor gains, moving to 26th and 34th, respectively.

India's latest outing in the Asia Cup 2025 against UAE reflected their dominance. Chasing a small target, the Men in Blue stormed to victory in just 4.3 overs, registering a nine-wicket win. Abhishek Sharma scored a brisk 30, while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav guided the team home in the 58-run chase. Hardik Pandya, although he did not get a chance to bat, bowled one over for 10 runs as India sealed their first points of the tournament.

With a net run rate boost of +10.480, India sit firmly at the top of Group A and head into a crucial clash against Pakistan brimming with confidence.