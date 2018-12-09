Harmanpreet, Mandhana smash match-winning fifties in Women's Big Bash T20

Harmanpreet struck a breezy 26-ball 56 to help Sydney Thunder Women pile on 192 for 4 from 20 overs against Brisbane Heat Women after electing to bat first. Sydney Thunders then bowled Brisbane Heat out for 164 in 18.5 overs to register a 28-run win at the North Sydney Oval ground.

Harmanpreet Kaur was all class in her knock of 56 off 26 balls in today's #WBBL04 clash at North Sydney Oval! pic.twitter.com/1SZLWnlAHW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 9, 2018

Harmanpreet, who was recently involved in a controversy surrounding the dropping of veteran India team-mate Mithali Raj in the semifinal of the World T20, hit six fours and three sixes in her hurricane innings. She was the top-scorer of her side.

Batting at number three, Harmanpreet had two crucial partnerships, first of 41 runs for the third wicket with Naomi Stalenberg (10) and the second of 53 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Alex Blackwell (33 not out).

1) A maiden #WBBL fifty (off 24 balls) ✅

2) #HobartHurricanes' joint-highest stand (98) ✅

3) HH's highest ever total (196) ✅

4) HH's biggest margin of win (72) ✅

5) Player of the Match (41-ball 69) ✅#SmritiMandhana has made quite a splash in only her second #WBBL04 game pic.twitter.com/1QZ61eMwAg — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) December 9, 2018

Madhana also top-scored for her side Hobart Hurricanes Women with a 41-ball 69 to help her side post 196 for 6 after batting first against Melbourne Stars Women at West Park Oval, Burnie. Her innings was not as quick as that of Harmanpreet but she hit 13 fours and dealt mostly in boundaries. Hobart Hurricanes later bowled Melbourne Stars for 124 in 16.5 overs to record a 72-run victory.