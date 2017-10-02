Herath joins the coveted Club 400

Bengaluru, October 2: Rangana Herath took his 400th Test wicket in Sri Lanka's 21-run win over Pakistan in the first Test at Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 2).

The Lankan left-arm spinner is the 14th bowler in the history of the game to achieve the feat.

Here's a look at them.

Muttiah Muralitharan

800 in 133 matches

Shane Warne

708 in 145 matches

Anil Kumble

619 in 132 matches

Glenn McGrath

563 in 124 matches

Courtney Walsh

519 in 132 matches

James Anderson

463 in 119 matches

Kapil Dev

434 in 131 matches

Richard Hadlee

431 in 86 matches

Shaun Pollock

421 in 108 matches

Harbhajan Singh

417 in 103 matches

Dale Steyn

416 in 84 matches

Wasim Akram

414 in 104 matches

Curtly Ambrose

405 in 98 matches

Rangana Herath

400 in 84 matches