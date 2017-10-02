Herath joins the coveted Club 400

Bengaluru, October 2: Rangana Herath took his 400th Test wicket in Sri Lanka's 21-run win over Pakistan in the first Test at Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 2).
The Lankan left-arm spinner is the 14th bowler in the history of the game to achieve the feat.
Here's a look at them.
Muttiah Muralitharan
800 in 133 matches
Shane Warne
708 in 145 matches
Anil Kumble
619 in 132 matches
Glenn McGrath
563 in 124 matches
Courtney Walsh
519 in 132 matches
James Anderson
463 in 119 matches
Kapil Dev
434 in 131 matches
Richard Hadlee
431 in 86 matches
Shaun Pollock
421 in 108 matches
Harbhajan Singh
417 in 103 matches
Dale Steyn
416 in 84 matches
Wasim Akram
414 in 104 matches
Curtly Ambrose
405 in 98 matches
Rangana Herath
400 in 84 matches