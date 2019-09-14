Tri Series in Bangladesh 2019: Bangla Tigers squeeze home against Zimbabwe in T20 opener

Afif put on 82 with Mosaddek Hossain, who made an impact with both bat and ball, to lead Bangladesh home to their target of 145 in an 18-over game in Dhaka on Friday (September 13).

Rain delayed the start of the opening game of the tri-series, which also includes Afghanistan, and Shakib Al Hasan opted to bowl after winning the toss.

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza, in his final series before retirement, made 34 but his team needed Ryan Burl to smash an unbeaten 57 off 32 balls in an unbroken partnership with Tinotenda Mutombodzi (27) worth 81 to finish on 144-5.

Mosaddek's excellent figures of 1-10 off three overs helped restrict Zimbabwe's scoring and he returned to make 30 not out after the hosts had slipped to 29-4 when star man Shakib fell for one.

Sensational hitting from Afif, the 19-year-old smashing eight fours and a six in his 26-ball knock in just his second international appearance, put Bangladesh in the box seat after he came in at 60-6.

He was out in the 18th over to end the alliance but Mohammad Saifuddin (6 not out) finished the job with two balls to spare.

The series continues on Saturday when Zimbabwe take on Afghanistan.