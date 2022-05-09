How did RCB counter the high pace of Umran Malik? Hasaranga reveals Royal Challengers Bangalore plan

The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer has already been touted as the next big thing and experts are calling to hand Umran the India jersey at the earliest.

But the last three matches have not gone well for Umran as he came up with figures of 0/48 (vs Chennai Super Kings), 0/52 (Delhi Capitals) and 0/25 off 2 overs (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore).

The RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who grabbed five wickets against the SRH, said the Bangalore batsmen had clear plans against the high pace of Umran.

Umran started off with an over in which he conceded 20 runs but in his second over the Jammu pacer gave away just 5 runs but that was the last time he was seen in action on Sunday (May 8) against RCB.

"He (Umran) bowls fast and bowls a lot of back of the length balls, so our batters, especially on this wicket where there was no bounce were looking for him.

"When we scored 20 runs in his first over, that put him under a lot of pressure. That's the plan our batters had in their mind," said Hasaranga in a post-match press conference.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell had said that the high pace of Umran Malik is hard to ignore and he should be considered for selection when the India selectors meet the next time to pick a national side.

“India are currently a dominant international side and if they continue to show the required resolve, will continue to be a leading team. That is an envious position and India can thank the highly successful IPL for much of their lofty reputation.

"The development of star quick bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj has been instrumental in India's improved overseas reputation. There is also a depth below that group, in the successful Ishant Sharma, the underrated Umesh Yadav, and handy back-up in Shardul Thakur,” wrote Chappell in ESPNCricinfo.

But right now, the teams seemed to have found a way to counter the pace of Umran Malik.