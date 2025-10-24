Cricket How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 16:45 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Virat Kohli's performance in the series against Australia has been below expectations, marking a rough patch for the Indian star in his comeback to international cricket.

After India's Champions Trophy win earlier this year, this was Kohli's first ODI appearance since June, but the results haven't gone his way so far.​

Back to Back Ducks for Virat Kohli

In the first ODI at Perth, Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck as India lost the match by seven wickets. The second ODI in Adelaide saw a repeat of that disappointment - he again fell for a duck, this time trapped lbw by fast bowler Xavier Bartlett after facing just four deliveries. This was the first time in his ODI career that Kohli was dismissed for zero in consecutive matches.​

Despite the slump, Kohli received applause from the Adelaide crowd as he acknowledged fans on his way back. The venue has been one of his strongest in the past - he has scored 975 runs there across all formats, the most by any visiting player.

Even with this rough patch, Kohli's career numbers remain exceptional. He has scored over 14,000 ODI runs at an average of nearly 58, with 51 centuries to his name. He also needs just 54 more runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history.

Can Virat Kohli return to form in Sydney?

India will be up against Australia in the 3rd and final ODI of the series on Saturday (October 25), which marks a crucial test for Kohli. If he falters again, the India stalwart's future in the 50-over format can be in limbo. Kohli has boasted a strong record against the Aussies over the years, but a long gap in competitive cricket and the subsequent return at the highest stage hasn't served Kohli well so far.

Virat Kohli's form in Sydney is a Bleak One

Over the years, Virat Kohli has had his struggles at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The star India player has scored only 146 runs across seven innings at the venue at an average of 24.33, but Kohli's latest outing came in 2020 where he scored a magnificent 89 runs.

Virat Kohli ODI Knocks at SCG

21 (27) vs Australia in 2012 3* (9) vs Australia in 2015 1 (13) vs Australia in 2015 8 (11) vs Australia in 2016 3 (8) vs Australia in 2016 21 (21) vs Australia in 2020 89 (87) vs Australia in 2020