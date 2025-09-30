Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Cricket How much Money has Suryakumar Yadav donated to Indian Armed Forces after Asia Cup 2025 Win? By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 8:21 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced the donation of his entire Asia Cup 2025 match fees to the Indian Armed Forces and families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

This heartfelt gesture followed India's ninth Asia Cup triumph, which saw Suryakumar lead the team from the front.

Sharing the news on social media after the tournament, Yadav stated, "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind."

His act quickly won praise from fans and fellow cricketers, reflecting his commitment both as a leader and a responsible citizen.

At the post-match press conference, Suryakumar further dedicated the victory to the nation's soldiers: "Hope they continue to inspire us all, we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile."

Suryakumar's gesture comes amid heightened sentiments following the Pahalgam incident, and his leadership extended beyond the field. Team India had earlier expressed solidarity by skipping the customary handshake with the Pakistan side as a mark of respect to the victims. The Asia Cup 2025 has been cladded with controversy, clashes, ill-gestures from the Pakistani side, but above all, the Indian team conquered on the field, and the Indian captain has set a strong example with his bold leadership.

How much Money will Suryakumar Yadav donate to Indian Army?

Suryakumar Yadav has claimed to donate his full match fees to the Indian army. In T20I format, a player gets Rs 4 lakh as match fee, which means he accumulated a total Rs 28 lakh for the seven matches in the tournament. But in one match, Surya was handed a 30 per cent ban on match fee. Hence, in total, after deductions, the India captain earned a total of Rs 26.80 lakh as match salary in the Asia Cup.