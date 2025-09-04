English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

By

Are you a cricket lover who just can't miss an IPL match when it starts? If you are, then my friend, you are about to get a damper in the morning.

The government has revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, placing tickets for premium sporting events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) under a higher 40% slab, up from the previous 28%, which means, one will now have to pay extra to enjoy their IPL matches.

How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2 0

IPL Stadium Experience to Pinch Fans' Pockets

With the new GST structure in place, audiences planning to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of the Indian Premier League directly from the stadium will now have to spend significantly more. Earlier, tickets to IPL matches and other premium sporting events were taxed at 28%. Under the revised rate, they now fall under the 40% GST bracket.

This means that a ticket priced at ₹1,000 earlier would have cost a fan about ₹1,280 after GST. Now, the same ticket will cost ₹1,400. For families or groups attending together, this cumulative rise could make stadium visits considerably pricier.

Why the Hike?

Sporting spectacles like the IPL aren't just cricket matches; they are entertainment extravaganzas featuring luxury amenities, celebrity performances, and big sponsorships. As a result, they have been brought on par with other high-end entertainment services in terms of taxation.

How much will IPL Match Tickets Cost?

Although different IPL teams have different bar of ticket prices, a flat 40.% GST will be applied on each of them from IPL 2026 season. Hence, watching RCB, KKR, CSK and other teams just got costlier.

How much will India Match tickets Cost?

The international match tickets may vary with BCCI pricing, but the GST on those tickets remain the same as 18%. Hence, in terms of taxes, the fans won't have to pay any extra money for watching India in action across all formats.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 10:18 [IST]
