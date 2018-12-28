Cricket

How Rohit Sharma helped Jasprit Bumrah to bowl slow ball to Marsh

Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets to destroy Australia
Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets to destroy Australia

Melbourne, August 28: Jasprit Bumrah on Friday (December 28) credited teammate Rohit Sharma for the slower ball he bowled to dismiss Shaun Marsh at the stroke of lunch on Day 3 of the third Test at the MCG.

ALSO READ: BUMRAH A LIMITED EDITION MARVEL

Bumrah took a career-best 6-33 to help India rout the home side for 151 in their first innings and bring India closer to a win in the third Test at Melbourne. The highlight of Bumrah's effort was the dismissal of Marsh with the final ball before lunch, the fourth wicket of a crucial opening session.

"When I was bowling before lunch, the wicket was not doing a lot and the ball had become soft," Bumhrah told cricket.com.au. "Rohit was there at mid-off and he said, 'it's the last ball, you could try a slower ball'. He told me that I use it quite a lot in white-ball cricket and I could still try it. The execution was good and we got a wicket off the last ball. (I have to thank Rohit) for the suggestion, obviously. The wicket is on the slower side and sometimes the batsmen play with hard hands, so (the slower ball) could come into play. So that was the plan," said Bumrah.

"I've been lucky in that no one has tried to change my action," he said. "They thought if I change my action, I'll lose the things that I have. So I've been lucky with that and I've always tried to make my body stronger. I've done relatively well in first-class cricket ... so I was always confident that whenever I got the chance, I would be able to do well. I used to love playing four-day cricket back home. I've always wanted to play Test cricket and living the dream is the best feeling."

Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England and South Africa in the same calendar year. Bumrah is now India's joint leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2018 along with Mohammed Shami.

With 45 wickets, Bumrah surpassed Dileep Doshi to grab most wickets for India in the debut year in Test cricket. In 1979, Doshi took 40 wickets. Venkatesh Prasad is third on the list with 37 wickets and he did that in 1996. Narendra Hirwani with 36 wickets in 1988 and S Sreesanth with 35 in 2006 complete the top five. On this day, Bumrah also recorded the best figures for any Indian bowler in Tests at the MCG, surpassing leg-spin legend B Chandrasekhar's 6/52 in 1977.

