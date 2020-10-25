How Ruturaj Gaikwad battled Covid 19, long quarantine to play match-winning knock for Chennai Super Kings

But on Sunday (October 25), Gaikwad made an impressive, unbeaten fifty to lead CSK to a facile eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Gaikwad was adjudged Man of the Match for his effort.

"It feels good, and more importantly winning the game for the team and being not out in the end. It was tough for me going into quarantine for more days than the rest of the team because of Covid. I got support from everybody. I knew a knock was always around the corner. It was a little bit slow, but I was picking up the gaps. And I was pro-active to pick which bowlers to attack and which to not," said Gaikwad in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Chennai captain Dhoni too lavished praise on Gaikwad. "Ruturaj batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. He was looking to time the ball, and if you look for four, you can get six," Dhoni began while talking to the host broadcaster during the post-match presentation ceremony.

So, why was he harsh earlier on the young players? "It does hurt when you don't do well, so you try to amplify certain emotions because the guys don't drop the game. It can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So, I am glad with how the youngsters have responded," Dhoni said.