How Sushant Singh Rajput trained for MS Dhoni - The Untold Story: WATCH

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai; no suicide note found

The talented actor, who was popular in the cricketing circle for his work as the protagonist in the biopic based on former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found hanging in his Bandra residence. Reportedly the actor was suffering from depression.

Sushant was loved by cricketing fans for being the 'Reel’ Dhoni. He played the Indian skipper’s role in the Neeraj Pandey movie titled 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. The movie was released in 2016.

Gone too soon my friend, says Kiran More who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni biopic

The actor was joined by Disha Patani and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie traced the journey of the former Indian skipper from a boy in Ranchi to one of the most successful and talented cricketers the world has seen. The actor was lauded for his role for brilliantly portraying the two-time World Cup winning captain on screen.

Several cricketers took to social media to express their grief after hearing the shocking news.

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Sportspersons condole MS Dhoni biopic actor's death

The untimely demise of the actor has left everyone shocked. While the world grapples with the loss, here’s a video which takes us back to the hard work the actor put in to pull off Dhoni’s role brilliantly.

The actor trained hard at the nets to perfect Dhoni’s batting style, so he could justify the role on screen. Sushant, who put in a lot of time trying to pull off Dhoni's style, was trained by former wicketkeeper Kiran More.

More took to social media to express his sadness after the sudden demise of the actor. "It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant," More tweeted.

The role earned him nationwide appreciation as he was lauded for his performance by critics and fans.

As per reports, the actor was found hanging by his domestic help. Sushant’s last Bollywood film was 'Chhichhore’.