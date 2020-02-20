How to play cricket like a pro in My11Circle

All statistics speak in favor of the Indian gaming industry's future growth. It is expected to have a market value of INR 71 billion by the year 2021 with a workforce of over 40,000 by 2022. The millennial and post-millennial generations are especially responsible for pushing the industry's growth, where 55% of gamers among the Indian population are below 24 years of age.

If we narrow it down further, of all categories, sports- especially online fantasy cricket- is the most sought-after genre among online games. What began in the US has now seen great acceptance among the Indians as 30% of online cricket gamers are from India. The number of users is expected to reach a whopping 100 million by 2020!

What's fueling the craze? Well, getting to experience the thrill of a real-life cricket match at the comfort of your home or on-the-go is as enticing as it gets! Platforms like My11Circle give you the opportunity to form your dream team and your daily dose of fun and excitement. Available at the touch of a button, My11Circle's app makes sure you enjoy a good game of cricket at your time and convenience.

Why Play My11Circle?

Launched by Play Games 24x7 (known for RummyCircle - India's largest rummy website), My11Circle is 100% legal and safe in India. With secure payment gateways, the platform offers a smooth gaming experience. Fantasy cricket is a skill-based game that boosts confidence and sharpens your mental chops while giving you an opportunity to have fun. The process is simple. All you need to do is set up an account and the benefits are truly limitless.

You can join without any commitment and play practice games for free or try your hand at the big stakes and play with the pros. With a smooth interface, My11Circle allows you to play fantasy cricket anytime from the comfort of your own home. No matter what your schedule may look like, with My11Circle app available at the touch of your fingertips, you will always have a great stress buster with you.

Getting Started

As per a report by IFSG-AC Neilson, 67% of the 180 million online cricket fans in India are interested in fantasy sports. Clearly, fantasy cricket has only begun to rise the popularity charts.

If you love a good challenge, you're sure to love My11Circle. Playing on the fantasy cricket app is as simple as it can get. Once you have downloaded, registered and signed up, you can get started immediately. Look at the ongoing and upcoming matches and pick one. This is your cue to display your cricket expertise and create your team of 11 players with the 100 credit points available in your account. You can start low or go all in and use all your points if you're feeling adventurous. Once a match goes live, your team wins points based on every individual's match performance and you can check progress on the 'Live' tab.

Raising the Stakes

Further, you can choose the levels of matches ranging from 'Small', 'Mega' and 'Private'. Practice matches are a great way to boost confidence and brush up on your skills. In Small and Mega fantasy games, you can create up to six teams for free. However, you must pay a fixed entry fee. The higher the fee for the contest, the higher the stakes. This results in limited entries and a better prospect of winning the tournament. Private contests, on the other hand, are hosted by you. You are the one who decides the entry fee, cash prizes and participants. You can invite your friends and family to compete in an exciting match of cricket for a night of fun and games.

A truly constructive pastime

Gamers spend almost one-third of their average day and nearly 7-10% of their mobile time on playing games online. What better way to spend that time than being on My11Circle where one gets to experience cricket in all its glory. The life-like setting, the anticipation and the thrill are sure to excite you.

Improve a Variety of Skills

On My11Circle, you can play several different formats, though the most common is the face-off where two teams compete against each other after a toss decides which team will bat and bowl first. What could be more exciting than choosing your own team of players, developing and employing your own strategies and even choosing the type of battle you want to test your skills in?

Do Your Research

Thorough research is the first step to winning. This game is all about knowledge and strategy. Make sure you've done your homework before building a team. Choose players based on their form, fitness, and adaptability. Keep your emotions at bay and think practically while forming your dream team.

Pick Your Captain and Vice-Captain

While it is important to create a strong team to earn maximum points, simply choosing the right captain and vice-captain can do wonders for your game. On My11Circle fantasy cricket app, the captain can earn you 2X points and the vice-captain holds 1.5X value. So, even if your team is not faring well, your captain and vice-captain can serve as trump cards and rake up the points for you.

Calculate Your Investment

It's common for some players to be priced higher despite inadequate performance. If you're picking such players, your investment is likely to be higher than your return. Instead, focus on young and talented players and create a balance. This increases your probability of winning.

Select the Right Players

Especially when it comes to ODIs and T20s, picking the right batsmen is key. Make sure you're not spoiling your game by picking those that may never have an opportunity to bat. Go for those in the first four batting positions for a good fantasy cricket strategy. Then comes bowling - selecting bowlers with low rates will not fetch you many points. Go for wicket-taking bowlers, even though they're the ones giving away more runs. Another important but often overlooked point is selecting players who are going to be on the field. Avoid those who have been benched throughout the season. If you're picking a team with players who aren't playing the live game, you're sure to lose.

In the end, strategizing is important, but equally important is enjoying the sport in its true spirit. Do your homework, plan, and get your daily dose of excitement with fun-filled fantasy cricket at My11Circle.