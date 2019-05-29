Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I am really happy to bounce back: KL Rahul elated after hundred at No 4

By
KL Rahul elated after hundred at No 4
KL Rahul elated after hundred at No 4

London, May 29: KL Rahul insists he's happy to play in any position - but he did a stellar job of staking his claim to India's No 4 slot in Cardiff.

Rahul's classy century against Bangladesh in the final ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up makes him appear a choice straight from central casting. "I'm really happy with how I've bounced back and this gives me lots of confidence," said Rahul.

"When you play at this level you have to handle the pressure and the responsibility. We know we have to be tried and tested.

"Where I play is not for me to decide. It's a team game and you need to be flexible. You need to be ready to bat, whatever you are given, you have to take what is thrown at you. Everyone seems to have great confidence with bat and ball, everyone is in great nick. These matches have been a great opportunity to get used to the 50-over format after coming from the IPL."

In his last game Rahul was skittled by New Zealand's Trent Boult for just six - this time around he made no mistake, lifting the pressure on coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli as they finalise plans for the opening match against South Africa next Wednesday.

A classy 108 off 99 balls won't find its way into the record books - these matches are not full internationals - but it certainly won't mean any less.

Rahul went for big hits with Dhoni in a 164-run partnership, firing 12 fours and four sixes before his eventual dismissal by Sabbir Rahman. "Batting with Dhoni is always a dream for me. I've been lucky we have been able to share a few big partnerships over the years," he added.

"He just dominated the spinners and is striking the ball so well. It's a great sign for us and it's just a pleasure to watch him from the other end when he is playing like that."

Rahul also insists his time away from the Indian team earlier this year has made him hungrier for success. "It can give a player new perspective, a chance to reflect," he said.

"I spent time with friends and family and made the best of the situation. I spent the time working on my batting and technique and understanding how you manage things when your form is not so good. I was just hungry to come back and score runs," he signed off.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1
May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue