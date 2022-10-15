I have already decided on India's Playing 11 against Pakistan, says captain Rohit Sharma

The India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2022 is among the most awaited sporting events of the year.

The two arch-rivals clashing against each other at a stadium as iconic as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the marquee event, it really does not get much better than this.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 in the Super 12 stage alongside South Africa, and Bangladesh while two teams will join them from the qualifiers.

“I don't believe in last-minute decisions. We want to keep our boys informed about team selection before so that they can prepare early. I already have my XI for the Pakistan match. Already those players are informed. I don't believe in a last-minute thing.

“I want them to prepare well. We understand the importance of India vs Pakistan match but there is no point in talking every time, even when we met during Asia Cup, we keep talking about the families, which cars do you have,” Rohit Sharma said in a press conference.

“Teams have become fearless and we're looking to adopt the same approach. 140 used to be a winning total back then but now teams aim to reach there in 14-15 overs,” he added.

Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the final 15-man squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Shami was originally named amongst the three-man list of reserve players but has now been added to the main squad ahead of the tournament.

“I haven't seen Shami but whatever I have heard it is good. We have a practice session in Brisbane on Sunday and I am looking forward to seeing Shami,” said the India captain.

India were dealt a massive blow ahead of the T20 World Cup with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a back injury.

They have now opted for the experience of Shami for the major event set to get underway this weekend.

Besides Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, India will also be without star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who missed out due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE.

Talking about injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah India skipper said that they need to look forward and by the time the Men in Blue play Pakistan they will be well prepared for the clash.

“You can't show disappointment in injuries, you need to look forward to what we can do. We have backed our other boys and we are backing them. Hope they deliver. We wanted to come here early and acclimatise to the situation.

“By the time we play Pakistan, we will be prepared. We don't believe in last-minute information, I don't want to believe in telling someone at the last minute that you are playing,” the India skipper added.

Suryakumar Yadav has proved himself as one of India's leading batters in limited-overs cricket. Yadav has scored 1045 runs in 34 T20Is for an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 176.81.

He has also created a name for himself in one-day internationals (ODIs), scoring 340 runs from 13 games at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 98.83 with two fifty-plus scores.

“Surya can be our X-Factor. Hope he can continue his great form. He is a very confident player and he has confidence and momentum by his side currently,” he added.