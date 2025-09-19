Cricket Suryakumar Yadav Comically Forgets India changes at Toss, Jokes ‘I Have Become Rohit’ - Watch Video By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 19:55 [IST]

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has had an outstanding Asia Cup 2025 so far, but he needs to perhaps polish on his memory skills.

Surya, at the toss against Oman, forgot to name the full list of replaced players. Despite a number of attempts to remember, he was just not able to name one name.

India are up against Oman in the final group stage match. Despite their progression to Super Four, this match serves as a golden opportunity to test their bench strength. The India captain also won the toss and decided to bat first.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super Fours. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further," Surya said at the toss.

And then came the comical moment. India made two changes and although Suryakumar Yadav remembered to name Harshit Rana, he was just blank on the other replacement. Despite repeated attempts to recall the name, he was at sea. The comical moment was enough to compare himself with India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma.

"We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in. I have forgotten the name. I have become like Rohit, I just can't remember. Let me see around.. I said Harshit, yaa we have two changes," Surya added with a laugh.

Suryakumar Yadav forgets Name - Watch

The toss presenter Ravi Shastri later confirmed the other change was Arshdeep Singh. The two pacers have replaced Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy in the side. Rohit Sharma has had his comical moments at the toss where he has lost track of his team players.

Once against New Zealand, Rohit even forgot to remember his decision after winning the toss. After a moment of recollection, he was able to confirm that India would bowl. Surya, who comes from the same part of India as Rohit, may have already taken up his habits of forgetting!