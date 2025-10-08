I Want to Box Shikhar Dhawan: Abrar Ahmed’s Viral Comment Sparks India-Pakistan Banter Storm

BWF World Junior Championships 2025: India confirm last eight berth with clinical win over UAE; USA, China, Indonesia and Japan also top respective groups

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has once again found himself at the centre of attention - not for his bowling this time, but for his off-field theatrics.

Known for his animated celebrations and quirky personality, the leg-spinner stirred controversy after challenging former India opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match during a light-hearted interview segment on a Pakistani YouTube channel.

When asked which player he'd like to face in a boxing ring, Abrar, without hesitation, replied: "Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me)."

The remark quickly went viral, flooding social media with memes, edited posters, and heated reactions from fans of both nations. While some took it as harmless humour, others criticised Abrar for making an unnecessary jibe amid an already intense India-Pakistan rivalry.

The timing of the comment added to the buzz, coming right after the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai, where India edged out Pakistan in a thrilling contest. Chasing 147, India recovered from a shaky start at 20/3, with Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 guiding them home with two balls to spare. Pakistan, despite being 113/1 at one stage, collapsed to 146 all out, with Kuldeep Yadav taking 4/30 to trigger the downfall.

Abrar, who finished with 1/29 after dismissing Sanju Samson, celebrated with his trademark gesture - one that appeared aimed toward the Indian dugout. Indian players Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana later responded in jest by mimicking the move, with Arshdeep sharing the clip on social media captioned simply: "No context."

Shikhar Dhawan, now retired from international cricket and focused on commentary and mentoring, has not reacted to Abrar's comment. The 39-year-old, widely admired for his composure and sportsmanship, remains one of India's most respected white-ball cricketers, having amassed over 8,500 runs across formats.

Whether intended as playful banter or provocation, Abrar Ahmed's offbeat comment has once again demonstrated how, in the India-Pakistan sporting landscape, even humour can escalate into headline news.