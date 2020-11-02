I was putting pressure on me, says Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins after wrecking Rajasthan Royals

Cummins took out Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag within the Power Play segment as Royals chase ended even before it began.

Cummins, who was later adjudged Man of the Match, said he had put pressure on himself in the earlier games.

"In T20, you can bowl well and go for plenty. On other days, wickets can come when you are not at your best. Fortunately, today everything fell in place. Earlier, I put a lot of pressure on myself after that first game when I didn't bowl well.

"The longer the tournament has gone I have bowled better and better. The great thing about IPL is there are so many other games on and so many great bowlers on display; so there is a lot to learn from," said Cummins during the post-match presentation.

After a horrendous beginning in the first over in which he conceded 19 runs and took the wicket of Uthappa, Cummins found his range in the subsequent overs.

"A bit goes through your mind when you go for 19 off the first five balls. I guess the first two balls were not great, but as long as you go back to bowling your best ball it is alright. The best ball was top of off, maybe just outside off and there was a bit in the wicket too," he added.