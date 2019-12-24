Cricket
I will try my best not to change: Cummins on multi-million dollar IPL deal

By Pti
Melbourne, Dec. 24: Pat Cummins is still trying to figure out what will he do with a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore (USD 2.17 million) after becoming the costliest ever overseas buy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history but the Australian pacer is confident that the impending windfall will not change him as a person.

IPL auction 2020: Pat Cummins gets Rs 15.5 crore from KKR, becomes most expensive overseas player

Cummins was last week grabbed by Kolkata Knight Riders as he left compatriot Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab) a distant second at Rs 10.75 crore.

"I will try my best not to change. Lucky, I have got good people around me," Cummins told reporters ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test against New Zealand.

Asked what he will do with the money, Cummins said he is yet to plan. "I don't know . My girlfriend... the first thing she said was 'we can buy the dog a couple more toys now'. She has got her priorities sorted," Cummins said in jest.

For Cummins, it's not about the sky rocketing bid that he attracted but love for the game and people around it that make it so worthwhile. "The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened," Cummins added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 20:16 [IST]
