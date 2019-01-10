Cricket

ICC announces 15-day amnesty in Sri Lanka corruption probe procedure

Bengaluru, January 10: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a 15-day amnesty to participants who have previously failed to report any information concerning corrupt conduct in Sri Lankan cricket. The amnesty, which will run from January 16 to 31, will apply to all participants under both the ICC and Sri Lankan Cricket Anti-Corruption codes.

Under these codes, both domestic and international participants are obliged to report, without delay, full details of any approaches, incident or information that they receive to engage in corrupt conduct. Failure to do so is a serious offence and can result in a ban from cricket of up to five years. However, under the amnesty, any information reported by a participant will not attract a charge for their failure to report previously.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Anti-Corruption, said: "This is the first time the ICC has held an amnesty and it is in response to the very specific challenges we face in Sri Lanka. Allowing retrospective reporting of alleged approaches to engage in corrupt conduct will assist in our ongoing and wide-ranging investigations, as well as enabling us to continue to develop a comprehensive picture of the situation there.

"If any player or participant has any information concerning corrupt conduct they should come forward and share it with us now without fear of any repercussions.

"We would urge any participant with any information that may demonstrate corrupt conduct affecting cricket in Sri Lanka to come forward in the strictest of confidence."

    Read more about: icc sri lanka cricket news
    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
