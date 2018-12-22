ICC asks BCCI to pay Rs 161 crore as compensation

Headed by former BCCI president Shashank Manohar, the ICC, cricket's global governing body, has asked the BCCI to complete the transaction before December 31, 2018 or lose out on hosting the 2021 Champions trophy and the 2023 50-over World Cup - scheduled to be played in India.

The ICC did not get a tax waiver from the Central Government or state ministry and expected BCCI to compensate the same. As per a report published by the Times on India, the BCCI, which is governed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, has less than 10 days to pay the compensation amount.

The official broadcaster of all ICC tournaments, Star TV, had deducted all taxes before paying the ICC for the World T20 and the global body wants to recover the money through the BCCI.

If BCCI fails to pay the amount in time, the ICC will deduct the amount from India's revenue share for the current fiscal year besides losing the two aforementioned tournaments. The BCCI maintained that it will not pay anything if ICC fails to share the minutes and if ICC deducts the amount, legal action would be sought.