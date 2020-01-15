Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC Awards 2019: Full List: Rohit Sharma ODI Player of Year, Chahar, Kohli, Stokes claim top prizes

By
Rphit Sharma bags ICC ODI Player of 2019 award
Rphit Sharma bags ICC ODI Player of 2019 award

Bengaluru, January 15: Rohit Sharma won the ICC ODI Player of the Year during the ICC Awards 2019 which were announced on Wednesday (January 15). Pacer Deepak Chahar won the T20I Performance of the Year, while India skipper Virat Kohli, who swept the Player of the Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year in 2018, won the Spirit of Cricket Award.

Kohli won the award for his gesture at the ICC World Cup 2019, when he egged the crowd on to support Steve Smith rather than boo him soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for changing the condition of the ball in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018. Kohli has also been named captain of both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a fabulous 12 months that saw him play a decisive role in England's dramatic victory at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 along with a host of other memorable performances.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has been named the Test Player of the Year. Check out the full list below.

1. ICC ODI Player of 2019 - Rohit Sharma

1. ICC ODI Player of 2019 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma looked forward to carrying his form in the coming year, after an aggregate of 1409 runs from 28 matches with seven hundreds earned him the award for ODIs. "I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this award and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent the country. It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020," said Rohit.

2. T20I Performance of 2019 - Deepak Chahar

2. T20I Performance of 2019 - Deepak Chahar

Chahar said his haul of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him. "I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart," he said.

3. ICC Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli

3. ICC Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli

"I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things. It is part of camaraderie that sportsmen must have with each other. That moment was purely understanding an individual's situation. I don't think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of. You can sledge, can have have banter on the field, you say things to the opposition in wanting to beat them. But booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport, I don't endorse it.

"Also, that should not be a representation of our fans and what we stand as a cricketing nation, a sporting nation. We need to all take responsibility towards that. Intimidate the opposition, definitely try and have an upper hand but in a matter that is not targeting someone emotionally. That is not acceptable at any level and people should be wary of that," said Kohli.

4. ICC Player of the Year - Ben Stokes

4. ICC Player of the Year - Ben Stokes

"It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement. This award is testament to my teammates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy.

"There is an incredible bond between teammates and to savour our achievements, whether that's winning the World Cup Final at Lord's or digging deep to win a Test match against Australia at Headingley. It is satisfying you can accomplish these superb highs together. The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years," said Stokes.

5. ICC Test Player of the Year - Pat Cummins

5. ICC Test Player of the Year - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who grabbed 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during 2019 and finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings, won the award staving off stiff competition including from compatriots Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

"It's a tremendous honour to be considered the best player of last year and one which was certainly unexpected. I owe much to my team, team-mates and all those involved in Australian cricket for what was a really successful year for the team. The highlight was certainly being able to retain the Ashes which was a great reward for the hard work that went into that tour," said Cummins.

6. Full list of ICC Awards 2019

6. Full list of ICC Awards 2019

1. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year - Ben Stokes (England)

2. Test Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins (Australia)

3. ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma (India)

4. T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

5. Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

6. Associate Cricketer of the Year - Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

7. Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

8. David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year - Richard Illingworth

More ICC AWARDS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue