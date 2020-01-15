ICC Awards 2019: Full List: Rohit Sharma ODI Player of Year, Chahar, Kohli, Stokes claim top prizes

1. ICC ODI Player of 2019 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma looked forward to carrying his form in the coming year, after an aggregate of 1409 runs from 28 matches with seven hundreds earned him the award for ODIs. "I would like to thank the ICC for giving me this award and the BCCI for giving me the opportunity to represent the country. It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020," said Rohit.

2. T20I Performance of 2019 - Deepak Chahar

Chahar said his haul of 6 for 7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur, which included a hat-trick, would always be cherished by him. "I am very happy to receive this award. I would like to thank the ICC for this award and to the BCCI for giving me a chance to represent my country. That performance was very special for me. I got an opportunity to play for India after a long time. Taking six wickets conceding only seven runs was a dream performance for me and will always remain close to my heart," he said.

3. ICC Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli

"I'm surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things. It is part of camaraderie that sportsmen must have with each other. That moment was purely understanding an individual's situation. I don't think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of. You can sledge, can have have banter on the field, you say things to the opposition in wanting to beat them. But booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport, I don't endorse it.

"Also, that should not be a representation of our fans and what we stand as a cricketing nation, a sporting nation. We need to all take responsibility towards that. Intimidate the opposition, definitely try and have an upper hand but in a matter that is not targeting someone emotionally. That is not acceptable at any level and people should be wary of that," said Kohli.

4. ICC Player of the Year - Ben Stokes

"It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement. This award is testament to my teammates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy.

"There is an incredible bond between teammates and to savour our achievements, whether that's winning the World Cup Final at Lord's or digging deep to win a Test match against Australia at Headingley. It is satisfying you can accomplish these superb highs together. The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years," said Stokes.

5. ICC Test Player of the Year - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, who grabbed 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during 2019 and finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Rankings, won the award staving off stiff competition including from compatriots Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

"It's a tremendous honour to be considered the best player of last year and one which was certainly unexpected. I owe much to my team, team-mates and all those involved in Australian cricket for what was a really successful year for the team. The highlight was certainly being able to retain the Ashes which was a great reward for the hard work that went into that tour," said Cummins.

6. Full list of ICC Awards 2019

1. Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Best Cricketer of the Year - Ben Stokes (England)

2. Test Cricketer of the Year - Pat Cummins (Australia)

3. ODI Cricketer of the Year - Rohit Sharma (India)

4. T20I Performance of the Year - Deepak Chahar (India, 6-7 v Bangladesh)

5. Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

6. Associate Cricketer of the Year - Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

7. Spirit of Cricket Award - Virat Kohli stopping the fans booing Steve Smith at the Oval

8. David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year - Richard Illingworth