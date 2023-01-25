ICC Awards 2022: Full List Of Winners - From Test Player of the Year to T20I Player of the Year

While the global cricket body revealed the T20I teams of the year in both men's and women's category on the opening day, the ICC announced the ODI and Test teams of the year the following day on Tuesday (January 24).

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, with awards honouring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories - the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

From Wednesday (January 25), the individual awards in 13 different categories were revealed, starting with the Associate Player of the Year based on voting by the ICC Voting Academy selections and the fans.

Most of the awards had at least three nominess, that were announced last month, with one player winning the award after the voting window was closed. Here is a look at the full list of winners from the ICC Awards 2022.

ICC 2022 Award Winners List

ICC Men's Associate Player of the Year 2022: Gerhard Erasmus (Namibia)

956 ODI runs at 56.23, strike rate 78.23. 12 wickets at 27.66, economy 4.04

306 T20I runs at 38.25, strike rate 122.40. 6 wickets at 18.50, economy 5.55

ICC Women's Associate Player of the Year 2022: Esha Oza (United Arab Emirates)

675 T20I runs at 35.52, strike rate 134.19, average 35.52, 2 centuries, 2 fifties.

15 T20I wickets at 15.40, economy 4.84

ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year 2022: Suryakumar Yadav (India)

1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike-rate of 187.43

ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year 2022: Tahlia McGrath (Australia)

435 runs in 16 matches at an average of 62.14 and 13 wickets

ICC Emerging Men's Player of the Year 2022: TBA on January 25

ICC Emerging Women's Player of the Year 2022: TBA on January 25

ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2022: TBA on January 26

ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year 2022: TBA on January 26

ICC Men's Test Player of the Year 2022: TBA on January 26

ICC Umpire of the Year 2022: TBA on January 26

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022: TBA on January 26

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022: TBA on January 26

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year: TBA on January 26

ICC Teams of the Year 2022

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2022: 1. Usman Khawaja (Australia), 2. Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), 3. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), 4. Babar Azam (Pakistan), 5. Jonny Bairstow (England), 6. Ben Stokes (captain) (England), 7. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) (India), 8. Pat Cummins (Australia), 9. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), 10. Nathan Lyon (Australia), 11. James Anderson (England).

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022: 1. Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper) (Australia), 2. Smriti Mandhana (India), 3. Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), 4. Nat Sciver (England), 5. Beth Mooney (Australia), 6. Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) (India), 7. Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), 8. Sophie Ecclestone (England), 9. Ayabonga Khaka (South Africa), 10. Renuka Singh (India), 11. Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2022: 1. Babar Azam (captain) (Pakistan), 2. Travis Head (Australia), 3. Shai Hope (West Indies), 4. Shreyas Iyer (India), 5. Tom Latham (wicketkeeper) (New Zealand), 6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), 7. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh), 8. Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), 9. Mohammed Siraj (India), 10. Trent Boult (New Zealand), 11. Adam Zampa (Australia).

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2022: 1. Smriti Mandhana (India), 2. Beth Mooney (Australia), 3. Sophie Devine (captain) (New Zealand), 4. Ash Gardner (Australia), 5. Tahlia McGrath (Australia), 6. Nida Dar (Pakistan), 7. Deepti Sharma (India), 8. Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper) (India), 9. Sophie Ecclestone (England), 10. Inoka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka), 11. Renuka Singh (India).

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022: 1. Jos Buttler (captain) (wicketkeeper) (England), 2. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), 3. Virat Kohli (India), 4. Suryakumar Yadav (India), 5. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), 6. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), 7. Hardik Pandya (India), 8. Sam Curran (England), 9. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), 10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan), 11. Josh Little (Ireland).