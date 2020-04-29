Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC bans Indian owner of T10 franchise for corrupt practices

By Pti

New Delhi, April 29: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday banned Deepak Agarwal, an Indian businessman who owned a franchise in the 2018 T10 League held in the UAE, after he admitted to obstructing an ongoing anti-corruption investigation.

Six months of this two-year ban is a suspended sentence due to the cooperation he has offered since admitting his violation of the anti-corruption code.

Agarwal, who owned T10 team Sindhis for a while, was charged as a participant under the code for unfair practices during the 2018 edition. According to the Anti-Corruption Unit's detailed report, Agarwal was charged for destroying evidence in collusion with an unidentified 'Mr X', who is also described as a participant.

"Mr Agarwal instructed Mr X to delete all the messages they had entered into between each other and to delete his number from his phone before attending the ACU investigation," the ICC order stated.

Article 2.4.7, under which Agarwal was charged, deals with "...concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information" which is relevant to an ongoing investigation."

Under the provisions of the Code, Agarwal chose to admit the charges and accepted the sanction in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. "Subject to him satisfying conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 27 October 2021," the ICC stated.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – Integrity said: "There were a number of examples of Agarwal obstructing and delaying our investigations and it was not just a one off occurrence.

"However, he made a prompt admission of his breach of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and continues to provide substantial assistance to the ACU in relation to several investigations involving other participants. "This cooperation is reflected in his sanction."

The ICC said Agarwal has been cooperating with the world body now and it found that "the offence did not substantially damage the commercial value and/or public interest in any match" and did not affect the "outcome of matches."

More ICC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 31,787 | World - 3,136,508
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 21:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue