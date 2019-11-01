Cricket
ICC clears Kane Williamson's bowling action

By
Kane Williamson gets ICC clearance for his bowling action

London, November 1: Kane Williamson's bowling action was given the all-clear on Friday after he was reported during the first Test against Sri Lanka in August.

The right-handed batsman and occasional off-spinner came under scrutiny in Galle during a Test that Sri Lanka won by six wickets.

He subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in England last month, where his action met the elbow extension angle permitted under ICC rules.

"The International Cricket Council today confirmed that the bowling action of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been found to be legal, and he can continue bowling in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

Williamson is not playing in the ongoing home Twenty20 series against England after a recurring hip injury flared up. England won the opening game on Friday by seven wickets.

Friday, November 1, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
