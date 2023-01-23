ICC Men's T20I Team Of The Year: Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler Headline Best XI Of 2022

The International Cricket Council (ICC) opened the 2022 awards week by releasing the T20I teams of the year in both the men's and women's categories.

Every year, ICC recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all - be it with the bat, the ball or their all-round exploits in a calendar year by naming the Team of the Year.

2022 saw plenty of T20I action with the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and Asia Cup T20 2022 being the big tournaments hosted in the year. As expected, the T20 World Cup-winning skipper Buttler is named the skipper of the side.

The England captain accumulated 462 runs in 15 matches at an explosive strike rate of 160.41, often batting oppositions out of the game in the opening exchanges.

Yadav, on the other hand, had the best year for a player in the shortest format in 2022. The Indian batting sensation became just the second player to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in the format.

The 32-year-old ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164, including two hundreds and nine half-centuries with a stunning strike rate of 187.43. He also smashed 68 sixes and hit 108 fours in the 31 innings.

Suryakumar is also accompanied in the list by compatriots Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, who also had a memorable year. In 2022, Kohli ended his century drought and ended the year as the third highest run-getter with 781 runs at a strike rate of 138.23.

Pandya, on the other hand, scored 607 runs at a strike rate of 145.91 and also picked up 20 wickets in 27 matches for India after leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their first-ever appearance in the tournament.

ICC Women's T20I Team Of The Year: Four Indian Players Among The Best XI Of 2022

With three players in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2022, India dominate the list followed by England and Pakistan, who have two players each in the best XI of 2022.

Buttler is joined by the T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament Sam Curran in the T20I Team of 2022. Curran picked 25 wickets in 19 matches, including 13 sclaps in the 6 World Cup matches.

The two Pakistani players on the list are opener Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Haris Rauf, while Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Ireland's Josh Little, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga complete the Men's Team of 2022 in T20Is.

ICC Men's T20 Team of the Year 2022

Player Country Role Jos Buttler (captain) England Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Batter Virat Kohli India Batter Suryakumar Yadav India Batter Glenn Phillips New Zealand Batter Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe All-rounder Hardik Pandya India All-rounder Sam Curran England All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka All-rounder Haris Rauf Pakistan Bowler Josh Little Ireland Bowler