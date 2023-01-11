ICC Player Of The Month Awards: Meet All The 12 Men’s Winners Of 2022 - From Kohli to Brook

ICC had introduced the awards to recognise players that performed best across all forms of international cricket each month with the nominees and winners being determined by an ICC panel of ex-players and journalists as well as a 10% public voting contributing to the final results.

The international cricket body started the tradition of honouring players every month from 2021 and that has continued even in 2022 with England's Harry Brook, who scored three Test hundreds, being the latest recipient in men's category.

The year 2022 saw players put up some impressive performances at various series or tournaments, including at world events such as the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and several other bilateral series.

Last year saw, England cricketers dominate with three winners followed by India, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka who all had two winners each, while Zimbabwe also had one winner.

The ICC Player of the Month winner from England in 2022 were Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler, who all had wonderful year in one or the other format for their national team.

From Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer received the awards for their performanc across formats, while the ever-consisted duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam picked up the awards representing Pakistan.

South Africa's Keegan Petersen and Keshav Maharaj also won the awards as did Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews and Prabath Jayasuriya, who had great outings in Test cricket. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, who had a great year in white ball format also picked up the award.

Here is a look at the full list of ICC Player of the Month Men's winners in 2022:

Month Player Country January 2022 Keegan Petersen South Africa February 2022 Shreyas Iyer India March 2022 Babar Azam Pakistan April 2022 Keshav Maharaj South Africa May 2022 Angelo Matthews Sri Lanka June 2022 Jonny Bairstow England July 2022 Prabath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka August 2022 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe September 2022 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan October 2022 Virat Kohli India November 2022 Jos Buttler England December 2022 Harry Brook England