Cricket
ICC Rankings: Ashwin rises to No 2 in all-rounder's list; Ravindra Jadeja maintains top spot

By
R Ashwin
R Ashwin

Dubai, March 30: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin has replaced Jason Holder at the No 2 spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders.

While Kyle Mayers' brilliance in Grenada has helped him leap a staggering 29 spots to No. 11.

Ravindra Jadeja is in the top position among the all-rounders.

Among the batters, Usman Khawaja's stellar show in Australia's impressive Test series win over Pakistan has helped him surge to No 7 in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Khawaja was easily the standout batter in the three-match Test series, having aggregated 496 runs from five innings at a whopping 165.33.

His scores in the series read 97, 160, 44 not out, 91 and 104 not out - the last two coming in Australia's series-clinching 115- run win in the third Test in Lahore.

Mayers, who bagged 2/13 and 5/18 in the third Test, his only appearance in the series, has jumped up 33 spots to No.48 among bowlers.

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

Shaheen Afridi has displaced Kyle Jamieson to claim the fifth spot, while Mitchell Starc has jumped up four spots to No 11.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins has further consolidated his status as the top-ranked Test bowler, after having bagged 12 wickets from three Tests, including a game-changing five-for in the third.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 16:56 [IST]
