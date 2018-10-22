Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ICC seeks evidence as new spot-fixing claims emerge

By
ICC asks TV channel to share evidence of spot fixing
ICC asks TV channel to share evidence of spot fixing

Bengaluru, October 22: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged Al Jazeera to share evidence after the television channel aired a documentary revealing incidents of spot-fixing. As per the TV show as many as 15 matches between 2011 and 2012 were subjected to spot-fixing.

"The ICC is committed to working to uphold integrity in cricket. As you would expect we will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully. However, I must refute the assertion that cricket does not take the issue of corruption seriously, we have more resources than ever before working t

ALSO READ: ECB REFUTES FIXING CHARGES

"The investigation into these allegations has already commenced and will run alongside a number of other live unrelated investigations. When considering the claims, we will work with professional independent betting analysts.

"As with the first programme we have, and will continue to ask for the cooperation of the broadcaster. We have made repeated efforts to engage with the broadcaster as it can play such a crucial part in the full and thorough investigation it has called for.

"We do welcome the commitment from the broadcaster to share the files with Interpol and, I hope, other law enforcement agencies who can act upon the information and support us in ridding the sport of these criminals," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BET 0 - 1 VLD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: icc news cricket spot fixing
    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue