Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC supports cancellation of third Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand

By
ICC has welcomed the cancellation of the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh
ICC has welcomed the cancellation of the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday said it "fully supports" the cancellation of the third Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch after the visiting side had a narrow escape from a shooting attack at a mosque there.

The attack on the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park killed several people. The Bangladesh team, which was about to enter the mosque to offer prayers, escaped unscathed but the prevailing situation led to the authorities calling off the third and final Test match starting Saturday (March 16).

READ: NZ-Bangla Test cancelled | Players unhurt

"Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch. Both teams, staff and match officials are safe and the ICC fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said the attack was an "unprecedented act of violence" and "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

"This is significant and I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days. I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence, an act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are," she said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SC set aside life ban on Sreesanth
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Read more about: icc new zealand bangladesh cricket
    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue