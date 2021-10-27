Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh pick Robel Hossain for injured Saifuddin

By
Robel Hossain
Robel Hossain

Dubai, October 27: Bangladesh have been forced into a personnel change in their squad, the ICC Event Technical Committee has confirmed.

Bangladesh has officially replaced the injured Mohammad Saifuddin with Robel Hossain in their squad for the remainder of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"The Event Technical Committee-- made up of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members)-- approved the request on Tuesday," read an official statement.

The all-rounder picked up five wickets across Bangladesh's opening four games of the tournament, but will play no further part in the Tigers' campaign after picking up a back injury.

Rubel was one of the approved reserve players who travelled to the UAE with Bangladesh's initial squad.

The 31-year-old has played 159 matches for his country, including in 28 T20Is, two of which came 12 years ago at the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh will face England in their second Group One game of the Super 12 stage in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 27).

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 7:46 [IST]
