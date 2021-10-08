ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to reveal brand new jersey on October 13

India had changed their traditional light blue jersey into a dark blue retro jersey during the white ball series against Australia in late 2020. The initial plan was to change the jersey after the series against Australia but India retained it for the home series against England earlier this year.

The jersey will be sponsored by the MPL sports and the fans are hoping that the original light blue shade on the jersey will make a return this time for the T20 World Cup.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2021 journey with two warm-up games against England and Australia on October 18 and 20 and in the tournament opener for them, Virat Kohli and his bunch will face traditional rival Pakistan on October 24.

Then India will face New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stages with an eye on entering the knockout phase.

This will be the last assignment of Kohli as India's T20 captain as he had announced that he would step down from leadership role in the shortest format after the mega event.

India head coach Ravi Shastri too could possibly make way for a new candidate post the T20 World Cup 2021 along with the support staff - bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

Team India physio Nick Webb has already announced that he too will part with the squad after the World Cup and will not seek an extension.

The appointment of MS Dhoni as mentor for India for the tournament has fuelled the speculation that the former captain might just accept the role for a longer duration, but at the moment there is no clarity on that front.